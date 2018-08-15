Around the NFL

Hopkins booted from practice after fight with Ward

Published: Aug 15, 2018 at 04:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Tempers have bubbled -- and fists have flown -- in Houston.

An otherwise mundane training camp practice between the Texans and Niners tumbled into chaos Wednesday as Houston wideout DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco defensive back Jimmie Ward blew up the session by throwing punches.

Check it out:

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted Texans coach Bill O'Brien booted Hopkins from practice following the scuffle.

Bottom line: None of this is unusual for a team-against-team scrimmage in August. It's not the kind of thing you'd expect to break out at some hollowed-out corporate office between suit-and-tie drones, but it's just another day in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers re-signing center Ryan Jensen to 3-year, $39M deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿ to a three-year, $39 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported late Sunday night. 
news

Commanders signing offensive coordinator Scott Turner to extension

The Washington Commanders are expected to sign Scott Turner to a multiyear contract extension to remain their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night. 
news

Tom Brady unretires: NFL community reacts to Brady's stunning return to NFL

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world once again when he announced Sunday afternoon that he is unretiring from the NFL and will play this upcoming season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady's news unsurprising sent shockwaves across the sports world.
news

Kirk Cousins signing one-year, $35M extension with Vikings thru 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are signing Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract 2023, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announces 'I'm coming back' for 23rd season 'in Tampa'

Roughly two months after announcing his retirement, quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ announced Sunday he will return to play for his 23rd season and do so "in Tampa." 
news

Michael Gallup re-signs with Cowboys for five years, $62.5M

Michael Gallup and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a five-year, $62.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
news

TE Evan Engram garnering FA interest as potential slot receiver 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Giants TE Evan Engram has a solid free-agent market for his talent, with several teams looking at him as essentially a slot receiver. 
news

Cardinals, TE Zach Ertz agree to three-year, $31.65M deal

Tight end Zach Ertz is re-signing with the Cardinals on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. 
news

Devin McCourty re-signing with Patriots on one-year deal worth $9M

Defensive back Devin McCourty and the Patriots have agree to a one-year deal worth $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

WR Allen Robinson likely to draw interest from Browns, Jets, Lions and Raiders

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams who could be "in the mix" to sign WR Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Rapoport added the Cleveland Browns are also a team to watch.
news

CB J.C. Jackson expected to draw free-agent interest from Chargers

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Sunday that he expects the Chargers to be heavily involved in the ﻿J.C. Jackson﻿ sweepstakes. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Sunday, March 13

The New England Patriots are using a second-round restricted free-agent tender on wide receiver ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW