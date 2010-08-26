Hoping for fast start, teams being more aggressive in preseason

Given the dismal output of what had been one of the league's most explosive offenses, some have viewed Anderson as a more viable option. The former Pro Bowler specializes in the deep ball, which would appear to be a better fit for the Cardinals' vertical passing game. However, he has been plagued by turnovers, 53 in 39 games, and his questionable decision-making was one of the primary reasons he failed to hold onto his job in Cleveland. Though he has provided an occasional spark in Arizona, he still has something to prove to claim the starting job.