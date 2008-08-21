Honoree: Ty Warren

Ty Warren and his wife Kesha established a non-profit foundation called "1st and Goal" that contributes to a number of causes. More than 20 of Ty's teammates joined him to participate in the "Shop with a Jock" event. Ty Warren and several of his teammates gave back to the local community when they took 11 families from Foxborough, Franklin and Mansfield shopping for the holidays on November 13. Through his 1st and Goal Foundation, Warren and his wife, Kesha, partnered with Shaw's Supermarkets to provide the families with everything necessary to make a Thanksgiving meal. At the event the families, who were identified by the Hockomock Area YMCA, were given several hundred dollars and instructed to purchase anything that they could possibly need for their Thanksgiving meal preparations. Warren's Foundation provided $150 per family, and Shaw's Supermarkets matched that amount. The next week, Warren joined four other teammates in handing out Thanksgiving baskets with turkeys and side dishes to over 200 families at the Goodwill headquarters in Boston.