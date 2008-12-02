Honoree: Kurt Warner

» After floods devastated the Midwest in spring/summer 2008, Kurt became personal catalyst in partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build as many homes as possible in affected regions. He personally donated $100,000; his foundation contributed $100,000, and thanks to Kurt's efforts $260,000+ donations have come in from Bidwills, NFLC and others. » Kurt's Warners' Warm-up Coat Drive in St. Louis has resulted in more than 80,000 warmer bodies in the Bi-State region . » 49 Make-A-Wish & 8 Dream Factory families from 5 different states have joined Kurt and family for annual "We're Going to Disney World!" trip in Orlando. » Following Hurricane Katrina, Kurt donated $10,000 to Oprah's Angels to build a playground in New Orleans . » Kurt and wife Brenda joined the United Nations World Food Program in 2006 for a trip to Indonesia following the tsunami to provide humanitarian relief to thousands affected there . » FTF Homes for the Holidays program surprises first-time single parent homeowners with complete furnishings for their new home. Seventeen single parents and 42 children from five states have benefited . » Kurt has hosted 15 Punt, Pass & Kick clinics for Special Olympics athletes to teach football basics to more than 700 athletes in Phoenix, Iowa, and St. Louis. » Kurt and Brenda make frequent visits to pediatric patients delivering Baskets of Hope and smiles. The inspirational baskets are filled with toys, journals, bibles, etc. » Kurt and his family spend Christmas day every year with foster children with no family with which to spend the holiday. » Kurt also supports community initiatives of team, NFL and other charities: Super Kids Super Sharing, Keep Gym in Schools, Teddy Bear Express, Community Quarterback, American Red Cross Disaster Relief, Phoenix Water Safety, Feed the Hungry, New Song Center for Grieving Children, and others .