Honoree: Braylon Edwards

The Braylon Edwards Foundation (BEF), established in 2005, is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing and meeting the needs of under-served youth in the concentrated area of education. The goal of the foundation is to emphasize the importance of education by providing scholarships and incentives to youth who demonstrate strong commitment and effort to excel in academics, conduct and community volunteerism. BEF will partner with schools, corporate and non profit entities in an effort to collectively affect change in the lives of individuals in which they serve.