Honoree: Braylon Edwards

Published: Sep 26, 2008 at 06:09 AM

Drafted in the first round by the Browns in the 2005 NFL Draft, wide receiver Braylon Edwards had a breakout season last year. He set a new franchise record for receiving yards (1,289) and caught 16 touchdown passes, second only to New England's Randy Moss.

Over his career with the Browns, Edwards has been involved in the following off-the-field activities:

Community Activities

» Read with the Browns Program
» Cleveland Browns Visitors First Program.
» Cleveland Browns Foundation
» Advance 100 Program -- Through his foundation, Edwards has pledged $1 million in academic scholarships to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
» Scholarship endowment fund with the University of Michigan Football Program
» Brighter Futures Through Fitness Program
» Helmets for High Schools

Community Honors

» 2007 nominee for the NFL Walter Payton "Man of the Year" Award

Personal Foundation

The Braylon Edwards Foundation (BEF), established in 2005, is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing and meeting the needs of under-served youth in the concentrated area of education. The goal of the foundation is to emphasize the importance of education by providing scholarships and incentives to youth who demonstrate strong commitment and effort to excel in academics, conduct and community volunteerism. BEF will partner with schools, corporate and non profit entities in an effort to collectively affect change in the lives of individuals in which they serve.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Start 'Em Sit 'Em semana 10 

Las mejores opciones para alinear y sentar
news

Jaguars will induct inaugural coach Tom Coughlin in franchise's ring of honor next season

Tom Coughlin, the first coach in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be inducted into the franchise's ring of honor next season.
news

Fantasy football 2023 Week 10 sleepers: Navigating the rocky QB stream

Marcas Grant provides 12 sleepers to consider for your NFL fantasy football lineup in Week 10. Can one of the rookies fill the holes left by quarterbacks on a bye week? Is it finally James Cook season in a matchup with the Broncos?
news

Brandon Staley credits defense, run game for Chargers' recent wins

Following two impressive wins over the Bears and Jets, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley credited the defense disrupting opposing QBs and the rushing attack finding its footing in recent weeks.