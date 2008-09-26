Honoree: Braylon Edwards

Over his career with the Browns, Edwards has been involved in the following off-the-field activities:
Community Activities
» Read with the Browns Program
» Cleveland Browns Visitors First Program.
» Cleveland Browns Foundation
» Advance 100 Program -- Through his foundation, Edwards has pledged $1 million in academic scholarships to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
» Scholarship endowment fund with the University of Michigan Football Program
» Brighter Futures Through Fitness Program
» Helmets for High Schools
Community Honors
» 2007 nominee for the NFL Walter Payton "Man of the Year" Award
Personal Foundation
The Braylon Edwards Foundation (BEF), established in 2005, is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing and meeting the needs of under-served youth in the concentrated area of education. The goal of the foundation is to emphasize the importance of education by providing scholarships and incentives to youth who demonstrate strong commitment and effort to excel in academics, conduct and community volunteerism. BEF will partner with schools, corporate and non profit entities in an effort to collectively affect change in the lives of individuals in which they serve.