Honoree: Amani Toomer

Wide receiver Amani Toomer is entering his 13th season in the NFL, all as a member of the New York Giants. He holds franchise records for catches (620), receiving yards (8,917), touchdown catches (50) and 100-yard receiving games (22). In the Giants' Super Bowl XLII win over the Patriots, Toomer led the team with six receptions for 84 yards.
Over his career with the Giants, Toomer has been involved in the following off-the-field activities:
Community Activities
» In March of 2008, Amani and 19 others comprised of nurses, pediatricians and plastic surgeons traveled to Ghana on behalf of OCI -- Our Children International.
» In March of 2004, Amani joined forces with Operation Smile on a trip to Moracco where he helped aid them in reaching their goal of "Changing Lives One Smile at a Time."
» In February of 2004, Amani joined the United Nations' World Food Program in traveling to the tsunami-affected areas of Indonesia and Sri Lanka.
» Participated in the Giants voter registration initiative by joining several of his teammates to open the Nasdaq Stock Market on election day as a national reminder to vote.
» Regular participant in the Giants Foundation Golf Outing and the annual "Meet the Giants" event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of New York City.
» Participated in the 2003 NFL Hometown Huddle in New York City, where the Giants, Jets and the NFL donated $10,000 to create a computer center for the after-school program at Highbridge Recreation Center in Washington Heights, NYC.
» Amani has also used his time in the past to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Newark YMCA, the Autism Coalition, Big BAM! Foundation.
Community Honors
» 2003 Giants' recipient of NFL Walter Peyton "Man of the Year"
» 2004 United Way of NYC "Hometown Hero"
Personal Foundation
In 2001, Amani Toomer founded the Amani Toomer Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to increasing the awareness of, and providing resources to after-school recreation programs in the New York metropolitan area. The mission of the foundation is to identify established after-school programs in these underserved communities and assist them in furthering their efforts. Through the foundation, he has constructed several new playgrounds in local neighborhoods.