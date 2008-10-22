Honoree: Amani Toomer

» In March of 2008, Amani and 19 others comprised of nurses, pediatricians and plastic surgeons traveled to Ghana on behalf of OCI -- Our Children International.

» In March of 2004, Amani joined forces with Operation Smile on a trip to Moracco where he helped aid them in reaching their goal of "Changing Lives One Smile at a Time."

» In February of 2004, Amani joined the United Nations' World Food Program in traveling to the tsunami-affected areas of Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

» Participated in the Giants voter registration initiative by joining several of his teammates to open the Nasdaq Stock Market on election day as a national reminder to vote.

» Regular participant in the Giants Foundation Golf Outing and the annual "Meet the Giants" event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of New York City.

» Participated in the 2003 NFL Hometown Huddle in New York City, where the Giants, Jets and the NFL donated $10,000 to create a computer center for the after-school program at Highbridge Recreation Center in Washington Heights, NYC.

» Amani has also used his time in the past to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Newark YMCA, the Autism Coalition, Big BAM! Foundation.