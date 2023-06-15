Homer Jones, former Giants WR credited as originator of spike after TD, dies at 82

Published: Jun 15, 2023 at 06:35 PM
Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Homer Jones, one of the most prolific wide receivers in New York Giants history and believed to be the first player to spike a football after a touchdown, has died. He was 82.

The Giants acknowledged the death, saying his daughter, Lacarroll Jones Nickelberry, confirmed it to KLTV in Pittsburg, Texas, where Jones was born and lived. His daughter said he died Wednesday following a battle with lung cancer.

"Homer Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball," said John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer. "He was one of the first players (if not the first) to spike the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown and he quickly became a fan favorite. I remember him as an easygoing, friendly individual who was well liked by his teammates and coaches."

Jones was taken in the 20th round of the 1963 NFL draft by the Giants, although he had already signed with the Houston Oilers of the American Football League. The Oilers released Jones after he injured his knee in training camp. He called the Giants to ask for a tryout. They sent him a bus ticket to New York.

After watching Jones -- who ran a 9.3-second 100-yard dash at Texas Southern -- coach Allie Sherman placed him on the Giants' taxi squad, that era's version of the practice squad, for the entire 1963 season and part of 1964.

In six seasons with the Giants, Jones caught 214 passes for 4,835 yards and 35 touchdowns. Jones' receptions total places him 25th in Giants history, his yardage total is sixth and the 35 touchdowns are tied for sixth.

Jones' finest season was in 1967 when he finished with career-high totals of 49 receptions, 1,209 yards (a 24.7-yard average) and a league-leading 13 touchdowns and made the first of two consecutive Pro Bowl appearances.

Jones played a final season with the Cleveland Browns in 1970 and finished his career with 224 receptions for 4,986 yards, a 22.26-yard average that remains the highest in NFL history for receivers with at least 200 catches. Buddy Dial, who played for Pittsburgh and Dallas from 1959-66, is second with a 20.83-yard average.

On Dec. 13, 1965, Jones caught three passes for 182 yards, including touchdowns of 72 and 74 yards, in a 27-10 Giants victory in Washington. His 60.67 yards-per-catch average is tied with Bill Groman (who had the same totals for Houston vs. Denver on Nov. 20, 1960) for the second-highest average in league history (minimum three receptions). Torry Holt of the St. Louis Rams averaged 63.0 yards (three catches for 189 yards) vs. Atlanta on Sept. 24, 2000.

Jones is credited with inventing the spike in 1965, when he threw the ball hard to the ground after scoring a touchdown. Jones had wanted to throw the ball into the stands to the fans, but the league had established a $500 fine for doing that so he slammed the ball into the ground.

In January 1970, Jones was traded to the Browns in exchange for running back Ron Johnson and defensive lineman Jim Kanicki. His debut with Cleveland was the first Monday night game in history, and Jones made the biggest play in the Browns' 31-21 victory when he returned the second-half kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

Knee injuries limited Jones to 10 receptions that season and he soon retired at age 29. Jones then returned to Texas.

Nickelberry told KLTV that Jones is survived by six children.

Jones was born on Feb. 18, 1941, in Pittsburg. He graduated from the former Frederick Douglass High School and later attended Texas Southern College, now Texas Southern He starred in football and track, running the 100 and 220.

