Home turf meant little, as did scoring first, in divisional playoffs

Between the strong wind, two excellent defenses and the fact that these teams don't like each other, it was no surprise to see such a tough, low-scoring game. Tennessee missed out on at least six scoring chances because of mistakes and forced turnovers. The Titans had the ball for 34:07, recording 21 first downs to the Ravens' 9, and outgained Baltimore by 180 yards. But they lost two fumbles inside the 20, and Kerry Collins overthrew a wide open receiver while trying to avoid a sack. The Ravens, meanwhile, did not turn the ball over.