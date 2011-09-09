Home teams dominate Week 1 of NFL fantasy league

Marshall Faulk and his Heroes have a lot of good matchups going for them this week. Josh Freeman and LeGarrette Blount are good plays against Detroit. LeSean McCoy will get plenty of touches against the Rams and the Chargers defense should clamp down on Donovan McNabb and the Vikings. Dallas Clark isn't nearly as valuable now as he was on draft day, but Kerry Collins is experienced enough to know who the playmakers on his team are so Clark should still produce something.