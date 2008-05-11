Holt considering options beyond St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Despite having two years left on his contract, St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt is looking ahead to what might happen at the end of his career.
Holt, the No. 6 overall draft pick in 1999, is one of the few players left from the "Greatest Show on Turf" era when the Rams raced up and down the field.
Torry Holt, WR
St. Louis Rams
Career statistics
Years: 1999-2007
Rec: 805
Yards: 11,864
TDs: 71
A recent television interview done by Holt made its way to the Internet. The video had Holt, a native of Gibsonville, N.C., who played in college at North Carolina State, saying he wished he could join his younger brother, safety Terrence Holt, with the Carolina Panthers.
Holt discussed the situation after practice.
"The real story is that I have this year and next year and hopefully I can finish those years out," Holt said. "Then I will see where I am at. I will see where I am at physically and emotionally and financially. Then, if they would like to do something here I will consider it.
"If not, then I will have the option to go and explore and give my services somewhere else. If that happens, Carolina will definitely be my first choice. There is no question about it. I have 2008 and 2009 left to play and that is what I plan on doing."
Holt, who will be 32 on June 5, has played in two Super Bowls and reached the Pro Bowl seven times with the Rams. He has two years left on the seven-year, $42 million contract he signed with St. Louis in 2003.
However, he saw his good friend Isaac Bruce released by the Rams before signing with San Francisco. The two were close and Bruce mentored Holt after he was draft.
Now, Holt has to adjust.
"It is really different," Holt said with Bruce being gone. "You could always count on Isaac to come in and be ready to roll and be ready for the season. It is definitely different and is going to take some getting used to."
"I welcome that and I am pretty sure that there are guys before me who have welcomed that," Holt said. "It doesn't always work that way. I am going to take it year by year. I know for sure, hopefully, I have this year, so I am going to play this year and then I'll see how things go and go from there."
Holt has a balkly knee during last season's miserable 3-13 season. Holt's frustration came through in an incident that saw Holt and coach Scott Linehan captured on camera during a lopside home loss Dec. 20 against Pittsburgh. Holt was caught screaming at Linehan.
More from NFL minicamps:
» Falcons: Ryan battles rookie jitters
» Giants: Rookies Manningham, Woodson hurt
» Raiders: McFadden getting NFL eduction
» Rams: Pace 'feeling good,' happy to be back
» Ravens: Harbaugh attempts to establish order
» Saints: Payton praises Ellis' performance
» Texans: Slaton tries to stand out
The knee has improved through rest and rehab in the offseason.
"It is a lot better than it was last year at this time, which is good," Holt said. "That is promising for me."
Linehan gave Holt taking fewer snaps during the minicamp.
"He doesnt need all of the snaps. We have a couple of young players behind him and we need to get them reps," Linehan said. "I think Torry understands the offense pretty well. As long as he is in there and his presence is there and he is able to get the reps that he needs, we can use all those other reps for the younger players."
NOTES: A month of organized team activities begins Thursday at Rams Park. It will be veterans only until the colleges that their rookies attend hold their graduation ceremonies. ... Linehan said an announcement will be made soon where the Rams will hold their training camp. A couple of locations in Wisconsin are being considered along with Macomb, Ill., and Rams Park. ... Offensive tackle Mark LeVoir sat out practice after aggravating a stained calf muscle that he suffered a couple of weeks ago during the Rams' offseason conditioning program.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press