Holmgren: 'I've gotten a couple' coaching inquiries

Is Mike Holmgren pondering a return to the sideline?
With a bevy of teams searching for new coaches, the former Packers and Seahawks luminary says the phone has been ringing.
It's worth noting that Holmgren, 66, told the station in October that he visited the Raiders after the firing of Dennis Allen but "probably" will not be Oakland's next head coach.
With former Packers general manager Ron Wolf serving as a consultant to Jets owner Woody Johnson, it's fair to wonder if Gang Green has gauged Holmgren's interest in another coaching gig.
Holmgren has been out of the game since his disastrous but lucrative front-office run with the Browns. He told The MMQB in July that he's "quote-unquote retired," before tweaking that to "semi-retired."
Holmgren hasn't shied away from inserting his name into the news cycle before, telling NFL insiders last year that he harbored "serious interest" in coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
We'd be surprised, in 2014, if NFL teams share an equal fascination.
