Holmgren: Browns QB Quinn might not need foot surgery

Published: Jan 11, 2010 at 12:08 PM

Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren doesn't believe injured quarterback Brady Quinn will need foot surgery.

"That's what I understand," Holmgren said Tuesday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Quinn missed the Browns' final two games after hurting his left foot during a Dec. 20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns haven't given specifics of Quinn's injury, but Holmgren, who took over the team's football operations last week, provided the most detailed update Monday.

Holmgren said he met with the team's medical staff and was told Quinn needs time for his injury to heal but likely would be able to avoid surgery.

Quinn opened the season as Cleveland's starter, was benched after 10 quarters, then got his job back. He went 2-7 in nine starts. He finished 136-of-256 passing (53 percent) for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Holmgren -- a noted quarterback guru who played a part in developing Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck, Mark Brunell and Kurt Warner, among others -- is eager to talk with Quinn.

"I know quarterbacks pretty well," Holmgren told the newspaper. "I want to meet him in person. I haven't done that since the combine. I will say this: For a team to do well, the quarterback has to do well."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Divisional Round Saturday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dalvin Cook 'dialed up' for debut with Ravens in Divisional Round: 'I'm ready to give it all I have'

Dalvin Cook hopes to be a major contributor for the league's No. 1 rushing offense as the veteran RB makes his Ravens debut in Saturday's Divisional Round game versus the Texans. 
news

Chiefs downgrade WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) to out for Divisional Round game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is officially out for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills due to hip and ankle injuries.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.