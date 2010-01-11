Holmgren: Browns QB Quinn might not need foot surgery

Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren doesn't believe injured quarterback Brady Quinn will need foot surgery.
"That's what I understand," Holmgren said Tuesday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Quinn missed the Browns' final two games after hurting his left foot during a Dec. 20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns haven't given specifics of Quinn's injury, but Holmgren, who took over the team's football operations last week, provided the most detailed update Monday.
Holmgren said he met with the team's medical staff and was told Quinn needs time for his injury to heal but likely would be able to avoid surgery.
Quinn opened the season as Cleveland's starter, was benched after 10 quarters, then got his job back. He went 2-7 in nine starts. He finished 136-of-256 passing (53 percent) for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Holmgren -- a noted quarterback guru who played a part in developing Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck, Mark Brunell and Kurt Warner, among others -- is eager to talk with Quinn.
"I know quarterbacks pretty well," Holmgren told the newspaper. "I want to meet him in person. I haven't done that since the combine. I will say this: For a team to do well, the quarterback has to do well."
