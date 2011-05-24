Holmgren: Browns QB competition is open, with McCoy in mix

"We have Seneca Wallace, too, and Jake Delhomme as well right now," Holmgren said at the NFL Spring Meeting. "But (McCoy) got his feet wet last year. I didn't necessarily want him to play that much last year, but we were injured, and so he had a chance to play. He showed us enough where he will go in, and we're hopeful that -- it'll be competitive -- but if he does what I think he can do, he'll probably be the guy, yeah."