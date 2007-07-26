Holmes, Allen lead Chiefs past Redskins

Kansas City has held all three of its home opponents scoreless in the first quarter this year.

Washington lost its seventh straight against an AFC opponent. The Chiefs have scored a defensive touchdown in 17 consecutive seasons.

Washington is winless in three regular-season games at Arrowhead Stadium and has lost six of seven overall against the Chiefs. Only Atlanta (0-4) has a worse record in Kansas City.

Chiefs CB Eric Warfield, suspended for the first four games because of his felony DUI arrest earlier this year, did not dress.