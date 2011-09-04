Holland latest veteran OL cut by Cowboys, who add Dockery

The Cowboys released Holland on Sunday, when they also claimed fullback Tony Fiammetta from the Carolina Panthers. Dallas had no fullbacks after cutting four a day earlier to get to their 53-man roster.
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that the Cowboys signed veteran guard Derrick Dockery to a one-year deal, according to a league source.
Dockery, entering his ninth season, had a streak of 111 straight starts end last season in his second stint with the Washington Redskins. He played in only five games last season, with two starts, because of a knee injury.
Holland, a ninth-year pro, started two games last season after signing a two-year contract.
