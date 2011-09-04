Holland latest veteran OL cut by Cowboys, who add Dockery

Published: Sep 04, 2011 at 02:44 PM

Montrae Holland is the latest veteran offensive lineman released by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys released Holland on Sunday, when they also claimed fullback Tony Fiammetta from the Carolina Panthers. Dallas had no fullbacks after cutting four a day earlier to get to their 53-man roster.

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that the Cowboys signed veteran guard Derrick Dockery to a one-year deal, according to a league source.

Dockery, entering his ninth season, had a streak of 111 straight starts end last season in his second stint with the Washington Redskins. He played in only five games last season, with two starts, because of a knee injury.

Holland, a ninth-year pro, started two games last season after signing a two-year contract.

Before the start of training camp in July, the Cowboys cut both 2010 starters on the right side of the line, guard Leonard Davis and tackle Marc Colombo. Five-time Pro Bowl center Andre Gurode was released last week, and has since agreed on a one-year deal with Baltimore.

