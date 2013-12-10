Holiday Gift Guide: NFL.com Staff Picks

"I've been a fan of the "A Football Life" series since it began. I bought my father Season 1 for Christmas last year, so it should come as no surprise that my pick for the holiday gift guide is the "A Football Life: Season 2" DVD box set. The second season was fantastic, profiling all-time greats like Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen, Ray Lewis and John Riggins. And get the tissues ready for the Chris Spielman episode, as he demonstrates the true measure of a man. What I also loved about this season, was how the producers experimented for the first time with highlighting moments in football history as opposed to just personalities. The episodes profiling Cleveland in 1995 and the Immaculate Reception made for fascinating television. If you're a diehard football fan, or know someone who wants to learn more about the game, then this is the perfect gift." - Alex Gelhar, Editor