Holdman feeling better following scary injury

Published: Aug 03, 2007 at 09:49 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Warrick Holdman has been released from a hospital after a 24-hour stay. He was being treated for a spinal cord concussion following a collision with a teammate at training camp.

The Broncos haven't said when they expect Holdman to resume practicing.

Holdman was injured yesterday when he tried to tackle running back Mike Bell, who lowered his left shoulder and struck the 243-pound linebacker in the crown of his helmet. Holdman crumpled to the grass and temporarily lost feeling in his extremities, although he could move his arms and legs by the time he was taken off the field to a waiting ambulance.

Holdman is a ninth-year pro in his first season in Denver after spending the last two years in Washington. He is among several veterans vying for the starting job at strong side linebacker.

