Hoke sprains MCL, leaving Steelers light at nose tackle

Published: Sep 27, 2010 at 02:32 AM

Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during Sunday's 38-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss at least two weeks, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Hoke, 34, sprained the knee during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

"It's unfortunate, but that's how it goes, man, that's our story this year," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game. "So somebody will step up and play, hopefully."

Hoke, who backs up starter Casey Hampton, has been a consistent contributor on the Steelers' defense since 2004. Hoke is the team's only true nose tackle behind Hampton.

Hoke has appeared in 96 games with the Steelers during the seven seasons he has played, notching 45 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 6 Thursday inactives: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

news

Move the Sticks: Shift of offense to defense and layup touchdown leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'feeling better' after shoulder injection

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson says he's "feeling better" after getting a shoulder injection. Wilson (right shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice heading into Monday's game versus the Chargers.

news

Demarcus Lawrence: Jalen Hurts 'hasn't played the Cowboys yet, so we don't know how good he is'

Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence doesn't want to hear the name Jalen Hurts. At least not until Sunday night, anyway, when Philly hosts Dallas in a crucial NFC East clash.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE