Hoke sprains MCL, leaving Steelers light at nose tackle

Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during Sunday's 38-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss at least two weeks, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Hoke, 34, sprained the knee during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
"It's unfortunate, but that's how it goes, man, that's our story this year," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game. "So somebody will step up and play, hopefully."
Hoke, who backs up starter Casey Hampton, has been a consistent contributor on the Steelers' defense since 2004. Hoke is the team's only true nose tackle behind Hampton.
Hoke has appeared in 96 games with the Steelers during the seven seasons he has played, notching 45 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
