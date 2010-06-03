Hoge helping players at all levels get ahead of curve on head injuries

Peria Jerry had essentially a lost season as a rookie first-round pick for the Falcons. And the young defensive lineman has been pretty limited through the spring as well, but the club expects him to be fully healthy for training camp … Similarly, Antwan Odom, who was leading the league in sacks before his season was ended in mid-October, is slated to be full go for training camp for the Bengals … Any soccer fans out there -- you know, the other football -- who are interested in my take on the U.S. National Team heading into the World Cup, check out by buddy Trevor's blog (Woodnosesoccer.com). Getting pretty pumped for the start of the World Cup in a week.