HOFer Green's son among those excelling at HBCU bowl

Green's speed will get him NFL looks, but his teammate may be the one who ends up drafted. Evans was as impressive on the field as he was in the weigh-in and testing. His 34 1/2-inch arms and strong build intrigued scouts, and running under 4.5 seconds on one of his 40-yard dashes only increased their interest. Coaches had their cornerbacks try to press Evans to take away that speed during practice, but he beat them consistently off the line with strong hands and a nice shake. He also separated once downfield as none of the corners in this game had NFL speed. Most throws in his direction disappeared into his hands (he didn't let them into his body). Evans was also effective on crossing patterns, taking one after clearing the linebackers and planting to go up the sideline. Though not as agile on those types of routes as Green, Evans showed enough quickness along with his size and vertical route skills to be the top-rated player in this game.