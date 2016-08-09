HOF Week is experience of a lifetime for two Wisconsin natives

Alan Mayne grew up in Madison, WI watching Brett Favre's Hall of Fame career unfold. So it was fitting when he got the call letting him know that he had won a VIP trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH to experience to attend the 2016 enshrinement ceremony celebrating Favre's accomplishments. Alan brought his friend, Nate Sands, to share in the experience.
"To say it was the best weekend of our lives would be an understatement," said Mayne. "To be able to see my lifetime idol enshrined in the Hall of Fame was beyond my wildest dreams. The whole weekend was just incredible."
The experience was provided by Omaze and the NFL Foundation with net proceeds going directly to the NFL Foundation.
The two took in everything that makes Hall of Fame week great. From exclusive access to the Gold Jacket Enshrinement Ceremony, where the iconic class received their jackets to tickets to the Tim McGraw Concert for Legends and watching Favre's historic induction speech. They even got the chance to step on to the field pre-game and see Favre up close as the new class was introduced to the fans in Canton.
"We did everything. We couldn't have asked for more, or had more fun. It really was the trip of a lifetime."
About Omaze
Omaze is an online sweepstakes platform that offers everyone the opportunity to engage in once-in-a-lifetime experiences with celebrities, athletes and the world's greatest thinkers. The user-friendly site allows anyone to enter to win an Omaze experience of their choice by donating just $10. The process works just like a charity raffle. Once the deadline to enter for the experience passes, they collect all the entries and select the winners through a computer generated random selection process. The proceeds are delivered to benefit a specific social cause. The goal of the campaign is clearly quantified and they track the impact overtime so you can see how your support has impacted lives.
About The NFL Foundation
The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football -- from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on The NFL Foundation, visit: NFLFoundation.org.