HOF Week is experience of a lifetime for two Wisconsin natives

Omaze is an online sweepstakes platform that offers everyone the opportunity to engage in once-in-a-lifetime experiences with celebrities, athletes and the world's greatest thinkers. The user-friendly site allows anyone to enter to win an Omaze experience of their choice by donating just $10. The process works just like a charity raffle. Once the deadline to enter for the experience passes, they collect all the entries and select the winners through a computer generated random selection process. The proceeds are delivered to benefit a specific social cause. The goal of the campaign is clearly quantified and they track the impact overtime so you can see how your support has impacted lives.