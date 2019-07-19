Around the NFL

HOF Class of 2019 speech order, presenters announced

Published: Jul 19, 2019 at 07:38 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Jeremy Bergman

The lineup for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Enshrinement Ceremony was announced Friday, and no surprise, the game's greatest tight end is closing out the proceedings.

Chiefs and Falcons great Tony Gonzalez will be the last of this year's eight enshrinees to speak on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

The full order is as follows:

  1. Gil Brandt (Presenter: Jerry Jones, Cowboys owner)
    1. Johnny Robinson (Presenter: Bob Thompson, Johnny's stepson)
    2. Kevin Mawae (Presenter: Tracy Mawae, Kevin's wife)
    3. Pat Bowlen (Presenter: Steve "Greek" Antonopulos, longtime Broncos trainer)
    4. Ty Law (Presenter: Byron Washington, Law's friend)
    5. Ed Reed (Presenter: Edward Reed, Sr., Ed's father)
      7, Champ Bailey (Presenter: Jack Reale, Bailey's agent)
    6. Tony Gonzalez (Presenter: Dennis Allen, Gonzalez's cousin and best friend)

Some fun facts, provided by the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

» This is the fourth time Jones has served as a presenter for a Cowboys Hall of Famer: Michael Irvin (2007), Emmitt Smith (2010) and Larry Allen (2013).

» Antonopulos will be the second-ever trainer to present a Hall of Famer.

» Tracy Mawae will be the fifth-ever wife to present a husband as a Hall of Famer.

