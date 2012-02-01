Hodgepodge secondary showcases 'The Patriot Way'

Edelman bounces back and forth between offense and defense, the ultimate Rudy who'll do anything to get on the field. He also does it because other players from the past, like Troy Brown, have done it, and because the Patriots rarely put players in a position to fail. Hungry players are effective ones for the Patriots. But in the NFL, scrappiness can't overcome all shortcomings. Manningham has said more than once that New York hopes to see Edelman in the secondary because he believes the former college quarterback can be exploited. Baltimore's Anquan Boldin made some late catches against Edelman in the AFC Championship Game, and it is very likely the Giants have plays designed to take advantage of Edelman's inexperience as a nickel back.