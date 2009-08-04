Hochuli visits Broncos to explain rules, including the one named after him

"I wish that I had not made a mistake that had to result in a rule change. But beyond that, it goes with the territory," Hochuli said. "This is my 20th year in the NFL. You put yourself out there in front of literally hundreds of millions of people every week, and they're going to analyze everything in slow-motion and those types of things. And hopefully most of the time you're right, and if you're not, you're not around any longer.