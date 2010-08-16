Hochuli apologizes for blown call in Titans' regular-season finale

Notes: Cornerback Cortland Finnegan (groin) returned to individual drills Monday before watching the rest of practice, but it was his first work in a week. Cornerback Ryan Mouton, who had an interception in the loss to Seattle, sat out with soreness, along with safety Vincent Fuller (right knee) and linebacker Stanford Keglar (hamstring). Defensive end and top draft pick Derrick Morgan (left calf) also watched. ... Defensive tackle Tony Brown, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from surgery on his right knee, said he feels ready to return and is waiting to be cleared.