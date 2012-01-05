Hobbled Steelers must stop Tebow; Falcons battle reputation

Published: Jan 05, 2012 at 06:50 PM

Playoff season kicks off with Saturday and Sunday's wild-card weekend, and that means four NFL teams dreaming of the Super Bowl have a chance to achieve greatness on the road. But which teams have the best chance to pull off the hardest feat of all, winning a road playoff game? We've boiled it down to two.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing the Tebow phenomenon, an occasionally phenomenal defense, and the mile-high altitude in Denver. Despite all that, the Broncos are still underdogs in most people's eyes. The reason for that is more than just Pittsburgh's won-lost record this year, it's the Steelers' track record over the last several years.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are somewhat harder to find on the playoff radar than they were last season, when they came in as the NFC's No. 1 seed. But Mike Smith's squad has enough of a chip on its shoulder, and the New York Giants are just erratic enough, to facilitate an Atlanta upset.

Considering the relative strength of the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans, the other two home teams of wild-card weekend, the Steelers and Falcons are in the best position to get difficult playoff road victories based on matchups, injuries, history and other circumstances.

Pittsburgh at Denver (Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

Atlanta at New York (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offers up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, beginning with the Atlanta Falcons at the Detroit Lions.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons first-round pick WR Drake London was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW