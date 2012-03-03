Hixon re-signs with Giants after sitting out most of 2011

Published: Mar 02, 2012 at 08:17 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Domenik Hixon.

Hixon missed most of last season after surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He was hurt making a touchdown catch against the St. Louis Rams in the second week of the season.

Smith: Free agency questions

Where will Peyton Manning land? Who's the best WR available? Jason Smith tackles the offseason's big questions. More ...

Contract terms were not immediately available, but Hixon gives the Giants another option if Super Bowl hero Mario Manningham is not re-signed.

Hixon has missed most of the past two seasons with knee injuries. The six-year veteran can return kickoffs and punts. He missed 2010 after being hurt in a noncontact drill in the Giants' first practice at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants now have 20 players who can become unrestricted free agents this month.

Hixon, who was signed by the Giants in 2007 after being released by Denver, had no intention of leaving the Super Bowl champions after the team stuck by him during his injuries.

"They could have cut me and let me be on my way and be done with me," Hixon said. "But they didn't do that. They treated me the same, and I really appreciate that. I know a lot of times in the NFL loyalty isn't that big. But in this situation I really felt like I wanted to be here. They helped me out time and time again. I wanted to stay here and repay that."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson: Starting job has 'got to be earned'

Zach Wilson is primed to be the Jets' starting QB after the organization traded ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ before the draft. The No. 2 overall pick understands the significance of the role, but it's not his primary focus as New York holds rookie minicamp this weekend.
news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan as assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet.

The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Draft class rankings: Bears, Chargers, Jets top the board

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW