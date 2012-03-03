Hixon re-signs with Giants after sitting out most of 2011

Hixon missed most of last season after surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He was hurt making a touchdown catch against the St. Louis Rams in the second week of the season.
Contract terms were not immediately available, but Hixon gives the Giants another option if Super Bowl hero Mario Manningham is not re-signed.
Hixon has missed most of the past two seasons with knee injuries. The six-year veteran can return kickoffs and punts. He missed 2010 after being hurt in a noncontact drill in the Giants' first practice at MetLife Stadium.
Hixon, who was signed by the Giants in 2007 after being released by Denver, had no intention of leaving the Super Bowl champions after the team stuck by him during his injuries.
"They could have cut me and let me be on my way and be done with me," Hixon said. "But they didn't do that. They treated me the same, and I really appreciate that. I know a lot of times in the NFL loyalty isn't that big. But in this situation I really felt like I wanted to be here. They helped me out time and time again. I wanted to stay here and repay that."
