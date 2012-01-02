Hitting career milestone in Pittsburgh extra sweet for Ward

Last week, Wallace told me, "He's like a big brother to me. He taught me how to be a pro, got me involved in the community. And with football, there are many different things he helped on." And Brown's words were close to identical: "This guy has been a tremendous help to us, just showing us how to be a pro, how to go about our business, showing us the little things, all the insights of the game. To be out there with him, to see him get that milestone, it's amazing. Something that I'm proud of."