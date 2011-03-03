History shows Vick, Foster aren't locks for 2011 success

The 2010 NFL season saw a pair of the greatest single-season performances in fantasy football history. Arian Foster finished with 330 points, which ranked him among the top-scoring running backs of all time. Michael Vick also had an enormous season, scoring 314 points in just 12 games. If you project the numbers he posted in the 11 games where he saw the majority of his team's snaps over a full 16 contests, Vick would have scored more fantasy points than any other player in a single season. Ever. Of course, the success of Foster and Vick has owners buzzing about their potential draft value in 2011. These players are certain locks to once again finish in the top five in points again, right?