History of NFL opening kickoff events

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 12:43 PM
Tom Brady incredulous after a certain team passed on him in 2020: 'You're sticking with that (expletive)?'
Upon his first foray into free agency last year, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn't believe being passed over by one team in particular. It was among a few revelations from Brady during an ironically candid appearance on HBO's The Shop, which aired Friday evening.
Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal
The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.