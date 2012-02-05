History denied: Belichick, Brady stymied by Giants yet again

The Giants took possession at their own 12, with just under four minutes to play. On the very first play of the drive, Manning dropped back in the pocket, looked off the Cover-2 safety and unleashed a perfect throw down the left sideline to Mario Manningham. The Giants receiver hauled in the pass between Pats defensive backs Sterling Moore and Patrick Chung and successfully got his feet down for a momentous 38-yard gain. It was the most explosive play of the night, and fittingly, the play of the game.