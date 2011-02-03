Historical stats serve as basis for Super Bowl prediction

» Age of quarterback: With age comes experience, but that doesn't necessarily translate into Super Bowl success for quarterbacks. The younger of the two Super Bowl signal-callers has actually come out on top just as many times as the elders have. For what it's worth, Ben Roethlisberger is 28 years old, while Aaron Rodgers is 27. In fact, Roethlisberger and Rodgers were born within 10 months of each other, making this the seventh time in the 44-year history of the Super Bowl that has been the case, with a 3-3 split in those instances. Advantage: Tie