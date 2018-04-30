Hispanic Leaders Alliance working for positive change in NFL communities

History teaches us that organizations that share a commitment to serving others can make a far greater impact in their communities working together than they can when working alone. So, when the Hispanic Heritage Foundation asked the NFL and Nationwide to come together to create the Hispanic Leaders Alliance to help further their philanthropic efforts in the Latino community, we answered the call.
Formed in 1987, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) is an award-winning nonprofit organization that identifies, inspires, prepares and positions Latino leaders in the classroom, community and workforce.
The National Football League (NFL) and the HHF began their partnership in 2011 and have since awarded more than $300,000 to local non-profit organizations in the Hispanic community. That money is used to further the work of various Hispanic non-profits and foundations in the 32 NFL team markets.
We believe there's a huge opportunity to share those success stories through the Hispanic Leaders Alliance. This newly formed partnership will be instrumental in finding ways to positively impact the lives of Hispanics in our country.
Nationwide is proud to partner with the NFL and the HHF to amplify the efforts of Hispanic leaders throughout the country. Their dedication to philanthropy is in lockstep with Nationwide's core values of protecting what's most important and improving the communities where our members work and live.
We encourage you to explore this web site to learn about what others are doing to advance this cause. Perhaps their stories will inspire you to support a foundation in your community or maybe even start your own! Together, we can continue to impact positive change in communities across America.