Hilton's historic day leads Colts past Bills

Published: Nov 25, 2012 at 08:24 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- T.Y. Hilton scored on a 75-yard punt return and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass Sunday, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

He is the first player in franchise history to score both ways in the same game -- and on a sluggish day for Indy (7-4), the rookie receiver provided the needed spark.

Hilton made two nifty moves to get free on the return, then caught the pass from Andrew Luck in the back of the end zone. Luck completed 20 of 37 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Buffalo (4-7) finally ended its red-zone drought with 11:30 left in the game with a 1-yard TD pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Lee Smith to make it 20-13. But the Bills got no closer.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

The Senior Bowl revealed 120-plus 2024 NFL Draft prospects who have accepted invitations to participate in this year's all-star game. Eric Edholm highlights five things to keep an eye on during the week-long event in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones clarifies comments on Mike McCarthy's future: 'I couldn't be more pleased'

Following the Cowboys' victory over the Commanders to close the season with an NFC East title, Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he wouldn't fully commit to Mike McCarthy's future. He clarified those remarks days later.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on what he's seen from C.J. Stroud on tape: 'He's awesome'

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed by the tape on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, calling the rookie "awesome" ahead of Cleveland's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with Houston.
news

Move the Sticks: CFP National Championship recap; Titans fire Mike Vrabel

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.