Hilton's historic day leads Colts past Bills

INDIANAPOLIS -- T.Y. Hilton scored on a 75-yard punt return and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass Sunday, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
He is the first player in franchise history to score both ways in the same game -- and on a sluggish day for Indy (7-4), the rookie receiver provided the needed spark.
Hilton made two nifty moves to get free on the return, then caught the pass from Andrew Luck in the back of the end zone. Luck completed 20 of 37 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Buffalo (4-7) finally ended its red-zone drought with 11:30 left in the game with a 1-yard TD pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Lee Smith to make it 20-13. But the Bills got no closer.
