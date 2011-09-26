Hillis returns to Browns facility, could practice Wednesday

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 10:32 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns running back Peyton Hillis attended team meetings Monday, one day after being sent home with strep throat before a game against the Miami Dolphins.

Browns coach Pat Shurmur said Hillis was at the team's training facility as players reviewed tape and received treatment following their 17-16 victory over the Dolphins.

Shurmur said Hillis is improving and likely will be able to practice Wednesday as the Browns prepare to play the Tennessee Titans.

Hillis stayed with the Browns (2-1) at their downtown hotel Saturday and went to the stadium intending to play. However, Hillis' symptoms worsened, and the Browns told the bulldozing back to go home about two hours before kickoff.

Montario Hardesty replaced Hillis and rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries.

