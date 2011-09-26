Hillis returns to Browns facility, could practice Wednesday

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns running back Peyton Hillis attended team meetings Monday, one day after being sent home with strep throat before a game against the Miami Dolphins.
Browns coach Pat Shurmur said Hillis was at the team's training facility as players reviewed tape and received treatment following their 17-16 victory over the Dolphins.
Shurmur said Hillis is improving and likely will be able to practice Wednesday as the Browns prepare to play the Tennessee Titans.
