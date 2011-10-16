Hillis misses majority of Browns' loss with hamstring injury

Published: Oct 16, 2011 at 11:28 AM

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis will have an MRI exam Monday after missing the majority of a 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders with a hamstring injury, The Plain Dealer reported.

Hillis was noticeably absent after the first quarter as Montario Hardesty carried the bulk of the load for the Browns. The team announced late during the third quarter that Hillis was questionable to return, which came soon after a report that Hillis had been benched by the coaching staff.

"He really couldn't compete," coach Pat Shurmur said. "He tried to go in at one point."

Hillis finished with six carries for 14 yards, with five of those carries coming during the first quarter. He returned briefly during the second half.

Hardesty had 11 rushes for 35 yards and two receptions for 18 yards.

Shurmur also said that linebacker Scott Fujita sustained a concussion in the loss.

