Hill expects 'balanced attack' in Bengals' backfield

Published: May 31, 2015 at 06:39 AM
Kevin Patra

During his rookie campaign Jeremy Hill slowly took over as the main ball carrier in the Cincinnati Bengals' backfield.

Hill's rookie campaign ended with 222 carries for 1,124 yards -- 5.1 yards per carry average -- and nine touchdowns.

In his second season, the 22-year-old tailback believes that offensive coordinator Hue Jackson will employ a committee approach with he and Giovani Bernard.

"Obviously there's going to be a balanced attack," Hill said, per ESPN. "I don't think he's got to wear either one of us out, so that way we can make it through all 16 games for a playoff push."

Bernard dealt with injury last season after getting the majority of snaps early in the year. After the midway point, however, Hill took over the load.

"As the year went on, (Jackson) learned our strengths and our weaknesses," Hill said.

Hill's strength is as a tackle-breaking north-south runner who can get the tough yards between the tackles while still showing burst in the second level. He's proven he can carry the load and we expect him to get the majority of touches. Bernard likely will see the same type of usage he saw down the stretch last year: as a third-down, change-of-pace back.

While there will be some sharing of snaps, Hill should see the majority in 2015.

