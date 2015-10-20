Hill, Bernard continue to carry fantasy owners

Danny Woodhead | Melvin Gordon | Branden Oliver // Chargers

In a game where Philip Rivers attempted 65 passes, it's no surprise that the Chargers RBs had a collectively disappointing game. Melvin Gordon, Danny Woodhead and Branden Oliver each had seven rush attempts and combined for just 60 yards on the ground. Woodhead at least gained 63 receiving yards on five catches, somewhat salvaging his day for fantasy owners, especially in PPR formats. But Gordon was a complete bust, with two fumbles, (one lost) in the first half. The rookie was in the doghouse after that and didn't touch the ball once in the second half (he also suffered a foot injury). Oliver got the nod over Gordon, but with the Chargers playing catch-up the entire game, Woodhead was the playing time leader. Gordon has now lost three fumbles this season, hasn't scored a single touchdown and has yet to post a double-digit fantasy outing in standard scoring leagues. That leaves Woodhead as the only safe RB to play in this backfield going forward.