Hill back with Seahawks, will take part in remaining practices

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Leroy Hill has returned to the team and will participate in the remaining portion of offseason workouts, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The Seahawks had previously told Hill to stay away from the facility as he awaited a trial on a domestic violence charge. There was no indication from the league, however, that Hill should remain away, according to the source, so he was allowed to return.
The Seahawks have two days of organized team activities remaining (June 15, June 17) and a voluntary minicamp from June 22-24.
Initially, the team believed Hill's legal situation would have been resolved by now, according to the source. But with the case still awaiting a trial date, he'll resume workouts.
The NFL is monitoring Hill's case and he could face league discipline when the legal process has concluded.