Highsmith, Renkart cut by Cardinals, who sign Abdullah, Louis

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals released linebacker Ali Highsmith and fullback Brandon Renkart on Tuesday and signed safety Hamza Abdullah and offensive tackle Cliff Louis.
Highsmith had 13 tackles in 14 games this season. Renkart has been on Arizona's practice squad all season.
Abdullah is a five-year NFL veteran who played in 23 games for the Denver Broncos from 2006 to 2008. He was released by the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 5 as one of the final preseason cuts.
Louis was put on the Cardinals' practice squad. He has been on the practice squads of the Browns (2007), Jacksonville Jaguars (2007) and New York Giants (2008). He was released by the Giants on Sept. 5 after the preseason.
