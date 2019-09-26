Highlights from RedZone host Scott Hanson's AMA

Great question! 90% of what you see is live. However, no one can anticipate a 50-yard touchdown. When one happens, we take that video and queue it to the snap and we'll show it to you immediately. In fact, the player will still be celebrating in the end zone when we start that play. That's how quick we get it to the audience. I never try to spoil the outcome of an exciting play for fans. It's a DJ trying to mix and find that perfect match of plays.