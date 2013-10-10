Higher or Lower: Tough to trust Tom Brady this year

10: On a list of 1-10, how much I've been disappointed in 'Homeland' so far. Over. If I didn't know better, I'd say they changed showrunners after last season. Homeland has been built on a fast-moving plot for each of it's first two incredible seasons. They got a little flak that Season 2 was a bit unrealistic and it's like they've knee-jerk reacted to that and as a result pulled back to show us more "realism" this year. And in the process they've slowed things to a crawl. Seriously, now it's about Dana? And politics? And Dana? And we're going down the 'Crazy Carrie is off her meds' story line again? And Dana? (I'm not as negative on Dana having a story as most people are, I just wish it was more interesting. Because these long-lasting close-ups where we're supposed to read her mind isn't doing it for me. Or anyone else, apparently.) During the apex of it's brilliance, which was end of Season 1/start of Season 2, I remember saying to my wife "This is awesome, but are they going to run out of plot too soon?" I think I have my answer. We actually found ourselves fast-forwarding through a couple of scenes last week (yes, involving Dana). And if you're doing that, what are you watching the show for?