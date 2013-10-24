Higher or lower: Tight end relationship tips

3: How many weeks I've fallen in love with a tight end this season, only to fall out of love the next week. Over. Oh, Jared Cook, Coby Fleener, Brent Celek, Kellen Winslow and friends -- how you play with my heart just so. My relationship with tight ends reminds me of high school. A girl could wear a short skirt in second period English, and I would have an entire relationship with her in my mind over the course of 40 minutes, including our first kiss and breakup, and then be on to my next crush in European History an hour later. But this is the world of tight ends. And I'm a sucker for love. So much so that I think Jordan Reed is the real thing. ("No, mom, I mean it!") Reed comes from the Antonio Gates/Julius Thomas family of being athletic and explosive enough to dominate opposing defenses. It took him a few weeks to make his mark, but now Robert Griffin III is looking for him as much as Pierre Garcon, which I didn't think was humanly possible. Pick up Jordan Reed and play him going forward if you are in need. He won't disappoint you. This time I know it's for real. And now I'm going to listen to Donna Summer.