Higher or lower: Strong defensive spot starts available

10: On a scale of 1-10, how upset I am over critics ripping Homeland for its 'implausibility' over the last two seasons. Over. Every time I read someone's opinion about the show it invariably includes how the show needs to get back to its roots and away from the shark-jumping moments from the past season and a half. To this, I tell everyone: It's a television show. It's not real life. Homeland never claimed to be Zero Dark Thirty, which was based on a true story. Homeland is fiction, but no one seems to get that. Like all television shows, it creates moments of drama that tend to stretch plausibility without breaking it. Dear Critics: I'm sorry if Homeland didn't have the specific plot turns you wanted them to have, but they've never said they're recreating history. The criticism the show gets is very similar to that of Gravity, whom plenty of people delighted in pointing out factual errors because they wanted everyone to see how smart they are. "This is ridiculous. The turbo thrust at that height was completely misinterpreted. That can't happen in space." Except with Homeland it's things like "The C.I.A. would never give someone a promotion with a spotty mental history. See how much I know about stuff?" Relax.