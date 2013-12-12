Higher or lower: Should snow alter your lineup plans?

10: On a scale of 1-10, how mad I am at Andrew Luck. Over. Raise your hand if, like me, you sat him last week because he had a terrible matchup and instead you played someone with a better one on paper like Ryan Fitzpatrick. While I'm boiling because I'm out of the playoffs in my main league because of this, I will eventually forgive myself before this Sunday. Why? This is a very valuable fantasy lesson to learn, and everyone comes to it in their own time. As long as you do the correct research, and have enough evidence to support your choices, it's easy to live with the outcome. Had I just said "Luck stinks. I'm going to start someone else," then I'm not doing a thorough job and I'm making emotional decisions. But Luck had been terrible since Reggie Wayne's injury with no signs he was coming out of it. The Colts were on the road against one of the toughest fantasy defenses against QBs in the league. Ryan Fitzpatrick had been the number three fantasy quarterback overall for the last month and he had a terrific matchup against a bottom-four pass defense over the same amount of time. That's more than sufficient data to make that call. So what if Luck had his biggest day of the season? There was no information to lead you to that call. Sure, you could have stated "He's my starter so I'm playing him" but then you're still not doing your due diligence, and you're making an emotional decision. If you put enough thought and consideration into your moves, you'll be able to live with the outcomes -- because trust me, the guys who make the emotional calls will get burned on them more often than they're right.