Higher or lower: Don't overspend on QBs in 2014

2nd or later: Rounds I'll take former first-rounders Ray Rice, Doug Martin, C.J. Spiller and Trent Richardson in my fantasy draft in 2014. Lower. Of this group, the guy I believe can bounce back the most next season is Doug Martin. Literally every other Buccaneers running back (Mike James, Bobby Rainey, James Wilder, Warrick Dunn, Mike Alstott) was able to have tremendous success in 2013 except for Martin, which is really surprising. However it did take awhile for the Buccaneers line to get healthy and jell, so I'll give Martin the benefit of the doubt he would have turned it around. I'd love getting Martin late in the second round if he's still available. I'm more nervous about Rice, who has seen a lot of carries over the course of his career coupled with a downturn in production. Yes, he was banged-up this season but it's the third straight year in which his stats have decreased. He's almost un-draftable for me because he's still going to merit a second round pick and there are plenty of players I'll take instead of him when my turn comes in that round.