Higher/Lower: Few better than Newton, Foles

50 percent:Chance I'll play C.J. Spiller this week in my league of record's fantasy playoffs.Over. Despite how the Bills continue to run him early, watch him gain a lot of yards and then mainly use Fred Jackson in the second half, Spiller is becoming who we thought he would: the forgotten star who would disappear and not return until the end of the fantasy season and then he'd tear it up for you. Sort of like how (Spoiler alert!) Han Solo left after getting paid in Star Wars and you forgot about him until he knocked Darth Vader off of Luke's tail. The one thing that scares me is this is a bad matchup against Tampa Bay and all of us Spiller owners are going to put him in and watch him get us 3.5 fantasy points. I see it in my nightmares. But if I'm going to go down, I'm going down with the guy I took in the first @#$@# round who's finally playing well. And if I do lose, then I can blame Spiller. My hands will be clean.