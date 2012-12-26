High-stakes renewal of Cowboys-Redskins rivalry

Why this game is intriguing: As a pure fan of the game, it would be difficult to ask for anything more of the last game in the 2012 regular season. This one has everything. Emotions high on both sides in a historic rivalry. Win-or-go-home stakes for the Cowboys, though the Redskins can still squeak into the playoffs with a loss if certain things happen. And dynamic players who will no doubt find the brightest stage with the game on the line. For Washington, that means Robert Griffin III, who will attack a beleaguered Cowboys defense at less than 100 percent thanks to his knee injury. Will that be enough? If he can replicate last month's performance in Dallas that left owner Jerry Jones in awe, it will be. For the Cowboys, receiver Dez Bryant and quarterback Tony Romo have been on a serious tear as a tandem, taking their flawed team to the brink of the playoffs. Do they have one more in them? Drama awaits.
Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 04:46 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news
Restructure or release? Carson Wentz, Kenyan Drake among eight AFC players to keep an eye on
Are the Colts done with Carson Wentz after just one season? Could the Bills' cap situation lead to Josh Allen losing one of his favorite targets? Cynthia Frelund spotlights eight AFC players who could be due for a restructure or outright release.
news
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal
Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.