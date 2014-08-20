High school governing body reports increase in football participation

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Los Angeles Times reported that high school football participation is up nationally despite safety concerns with 6,607 more boys playing the sport during the 2013-14 school year. The National Federation of State High School Associations reported the numbers.
- The Chicago Tribune reported Ill. Gov. Pat Quinn signed into law the measure requiring high school coaches to receive concussion training.
- The Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported on how an NFL player's brain goes from donation to concussion research.
- Forbes magazine featured Xenith helmets, saying the Tewksbury, Mass., company stands tall in its technological advances during the concussion crisis.
- KPBS-FM in Los Angeles reported that a concussion-measuring device developed at San Diego State has hit the market.
- The Toronto Globe and Mail featured an inventor whose helmet sensors have received a cool reception from helmet makers.
- The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that the new California football-practice limits that start next year points to a broader discussion about playing safer.
- The Muncie Star Press reported that the Dave Duerson Athletic Safety Fund is trying to introduce concussion education into the Indiana city's elementary schools.
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette featured two former Pittsburgh Steelers who have found a new game in the art world.
- KXAS-TV in Dallas reported on the Richland High School football team, which has adopted the Guardian Cap for practices.
- The Shreveport (La.) Times looked at the safety changes in high school football during the past decade.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor