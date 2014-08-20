High school governing body reports increase in football participation

Published: Aug 20, 2014 at 04:28 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Los Angeles Times reported that high school football participation is up nationally despite safety concerns with 6,607 more boys playing the sport during the 2013-14 school year. The National Federation of State High School Associations reported the numbers.
  • The Chicago Tribune reported Ill. Gov. Pat Quinn signed into law the measure requiring high school coaches to receive concussion training.
  • Forbes magazine featured Xenith helmets, saying the Tewksbury, Mass., company stands tall in its technological advances during the concussion crisis.
  • USA Today featured four Dallas-area high schools that are testing on-field concussion scanners.
  • The Muncie Star Press reported that the Dave Duerson Athletic Safety Fund is trying to introduce concussion education into the Indiana city's elementary schools.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

