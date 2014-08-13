High-risk, high-reward fantasy players for 2014

To call Foster injury prone is rather unfair, as prior to last season he'd only missed two games due to injury (he sat out Week 17 of 2011 to rest for the playoffs). Yet, the risk in drafting him this year is that from 2010 to 2012, Foster pretty much was the Texans offense. During that span he averaged an insane 371 touches and 1,900 scrimmage yards per season. That's an immense workload, yet, with Ryan Fitzpatrick struggling under center, the team may need to rely on Foster once again. Like Ball, Foster will cost fantasy owners at least a second-round pick as he has the potential to finish in the top 10 fantasy scorers at his position. One way to mitigate Foster's risk is to be sure to grab Jonathan Grimes later in the draft. It never hurts to have a backup plan.